It’s Sh10,000 fine for spitting on city footpaths

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu addresses journalists at City Hall in Nairobi on January 18, 2021.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

You will be now charged Sh10,000 or face six months behind bars for blowing your nose without a handkerchief or tissue paper, or spitting on a footpath in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.