It could take two days to know Nairobi leaders: Returning Officer

Tallying has taken off at the Nairobi County Tallying Centre after two days of no activity since polls were closed on August 9.

As of 11.53am, only results from Lang'ata and Makadara constituencies had been received and were being tallied.

Forms 37A for governors, 38A for senators and 39A for woman representatives were being tabulated from all polling stations in each constituency.

Constituency tallying centres such as Westlands are yet to finish tallying.

Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo said that it might take two days to finish tallying all the results from the 17 constituencies.

7-day period

Mr Gogo also added that they are in no rush to finish the process as long as it is done within the 7-day period given by the constitution to give results.

Mr Gogo further explained that the forms in the A series are being verified against those in the B series which are the final results as calculated at the constituency level.