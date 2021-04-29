Involve us or you’ll fail, Kimutai, Mbugua warn NMS on decongestion plan

Passengers walk from the Green Park terminus on Tuesday morning. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Matatu operators in Nairobi have faulted the ongoing plans by the government to relocate matatus from the city centre, saying the plan was hurried and risks failing.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

  2. Courts tops Senate from debating Wajir governor’s ouster

  3. Involve us or you’ll fail, Kimutai, Mbugua warn NMS on decongestion

  4. Court awards house help Sh108,000 for unlawful sack

  5. Naivasha police pursue woman’s killers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.