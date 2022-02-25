Governor Anne Kananu

Ann Kananu makes her first address after she was sworn in as Nairobi’s third and its first female Governor. 

Inside City Hall's plan to rein in its bloated workforce

City Hall is betting on outsourcing cheap labour, payroll cleansing and machine labour to control its ballooning wage bill, now at Sh13 billion, about 44 percent of its annual budget against a ceiling of 35 percent.

