Ignore fake news, NMS is a legal entity - State legal office

Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi

Director-General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Collins Omulo  &  Ibrahim Oruko

The office of the Attorney General has dismissed as fake an alert doing rounds on social media, and also reported by a section of the media, that the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has been declared unconstitutional by the High Court.

