How STI confession saved tout from jail term

A matatu tout who stole a flask at an eatery in Kayole, Nairobi during a disagreement over Sh60 debt claimed to be suffering from a gonorrhoea-like illness as he sought the court’s leniency after pleading guilty to theft charges.

The man, who stole the flask worth Sh3,800 at the restaurant, described to Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts graphic details of why he assumed he has gonorrhoea.

The 26-year-old was charged with theft contrary to Section 268 (1) of the penal code after stealing the flask on February 7. He admitted the charges and was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

The court heard that the complainant identified as Evelyne Musee was at her eatery when the convict visited, ordered food and gave out Sh100.

He was reminded that he had an old debt of Sh60 which he had to pay before any food was served to him and was told to add more money.

Left without saying a word

He was informed that the Sh60 debt would be recovered from the Sh100 and he left without saying a word.

When he returned later, he demanded a refund of his cash claiming he had changed his mind and did not want the food, but was told that he could only be given Sh40.

He became unruly, picked up a flask and emptied tea and left with it.

Ms Musee reported the incident at the Matopeni police post. She recorded statements together with her witnesses. He was arrested on Saturday, February 11 after investigations were completed.

The convict was sentenced to do community work at the Kayole police station for two weeks after convincing the court to give him a non-custodial sentence.