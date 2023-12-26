Hundreds flock to Uhuru Park for Christmas as Sakaja speaks of opening the park

Nairobians who did not travel upcountry for the Christmas festivities made their way to Uhuru Park on Monday.

The park, which has been in the hands of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) since February 2022, was finally opened to the public for the Christmas celebrations.

Uhuru Park will open on December 25, 2023. Kenyans will be able to celebrate Christmas there. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

According to the official statement seen by Nation.Africa, Governor Sakaja's county government made a request to the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Mr Patrick Marira, to allow residents access to the park.

"As the Ministry of Defence (MOD) completes the remaining works on the project, this is to inform you of our intention to open Uhuru Park for use by citizens for picnic, relaxation and recreation on 25, 26, 31 December 2023 and 1 January 2024," reads part of the letter.

The county said that by opening the park, it will promote the health and well-being of individuals, communities, the economy and the environment.

"Parks are also critical to creating and maintaining a community's quality of life, ensuring the health of families and youth, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region. Given these factors, one of our core mandates is to provide the City of Nairobi, its citizens and visitors with efficient and effective green spaces for recreational purposes."

However, hawkers were not allowed to enter the park.

According to the county official who was at the park to control people, the park was almost full by 10am, forcing them to open Gate D only for security purposes.

Speaking to the media, some of the people who thronged the park said they were unable to travel home to join their families for Christmas due to financial constraints.

"I am here with my family to enjoy this beautiful park and that is all. We have sent a little something to our family back home so that they can also have a good time there," said Mrs Atieno.

"For me, it is because of my children. Since I could not take them home, I decided to bring them here to at least have fun and enjoy the beauty of this park. I thank Governor Skaja for allowing us to come," said Daniel Simiyu.

On when Uhuru Park and Central Park will be officially opened, Governor Sakaja said KDF is finalising a few things and could be handed over to the county before April 2024, adding that entry will be free.

"After a long day of fruitless search, one would go and sit there in the park and enjoy the scenery and sometimes listen to sermons. We will soon open the park and revive boat rides and restore Uhuru Park as a recreational zone as it used to be," Sakaja said.

The governor said his administration was giving residents access to the park because most of them had no other place to visit and relax.