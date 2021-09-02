Ruai Family Hospital
How Ruai Family Hospital survived regulator’s scalpel

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Ann Atieno

What you need to know:

  • While giving the orders from their findings, KMPDC delisted the hospital as a vaccination centre but said it will continue offering other services.
  • Hospital management asked to give an audit of all Covid-19 vaccines received, doses administered and issue a report within two weeks.

A police report on missing Covid-19 doses on August 29 may have saved Ruai Family Hospital (RFH) from losing its licence.

