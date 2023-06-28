How police accidentally arrested suspected robber on Outering Road

A suspected criminal who robbed a pedestrian of two mobile phones and cash along Outering Road has been charged with violent robbery.

The suspect, Sammy Odhiambo, is accused of robbing the pedestrian of his two mobile phones - a Nokia 315 valued at Sh12,000 and a Tecno T313 valued at Sh1,500 on June 25.

Odhiambo is accused of committing the offence with an accomplice who is at large while armed with knives. The prosecution told the court that the suspects threatened to harm the victim.

Odhiambo faces an alternative charge of handling stolen property contrary to Section 322 (1) (2) of the Penal Code after he was found in possession of the two phones.

The victim was walking home after work when he was approached by two men armed with knives who grabbed and searched him, threatening to stab him.

The suspects stole his two phones and Sh2,000 during the incident, which occurred at around 7pm.

Shortly after the incident, police on patrol stopped Odhiambo because he 'looked suspicious'. The victim found the police interrogating Odhiambo and reported that the suspect had robbed him a few minutes earlier.

The police searched Odhiambo and found two mobile phones and a knife hidden in his socks.

The officers took Odhiambo to Buruburu police station where the victim recorded a statement. The phones and knife were kept as evidence in the case.

At the Makadara Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, Odhiambo denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso. He was released on Sh100,000 bail with a surety in the same amount.