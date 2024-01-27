How Nairobi matatu driver raped woman before attempting to rob her

A matatu driver allegedly caught red-handed by police attempting to rob a woman after raping her in a bush in Kasarani, Nairobi, is facing rape charges at the Makadara Law Courts.

James Mbauni is accused of raping MM at Miaro Farm in Kasarani on January 21. He faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with an adult.

The police officers who rescued MM were on patrol just before 6am when they came across a boda boda rider who told them he was suspicious of a matatu that had been driven into a nearby bush.

The officers went into the bush and allegedly found Mbauni and MM fighting and intervened. Mbauni tried to board the matatu to escape, but was intercepted by the police officers.

According to court documents, MM was travelling to Kiambu County and the public service driver stopped along the road and offered to drop her off at the right stage. She did not know the stage well.

She boarded the matatu but after some time the driver turned off the main road and took a road to an unknown destination, which made her suspicious.

She asked to get off to wait for another vehicle. However, the driver allegedly threatened her and told her to keep quiet and continued driving. After driving about 200 metres off the main road, the driver stopped, got out and ordered MM to get out.

Mbauni is said to have told MM that she had to comply with his instructions, before removing a pair of scissors from inside his jacket and threatening to stab her if she did not comply.

He then allegedly started to rape her, but MM bit his hand holding the scissors, forcing him to drop them, and she freed herself and tried to escape.

However, the suspect allegedly grabbed her and wrestled her to the ground, picked up a stone and threatened to hit her with it. He then allegedly ordered her to call relatives and friends to send her money.

In the ensuing commotion, police officers arrived on the scene and ordered them to surrender, but Mbauni allegedly dropped the stone and tried to flee before being arrested.

They were both taken to Njathaini police station, where police made a distress call for help for MM as a survivor of gender-based violence, and she was taken to hospital before recording her statement about the incident.

Mbauni denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku.

He was released on Sh300,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.