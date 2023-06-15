Man in court for defrauding M-Pesa agent Sh18,995 while posing as a customer

A theft suspect rescued by police from a lynch mob after he allegedly stole Sh18,995 from an M-Pesa agent has denied a charge of conspiracy to commit an offence.

Dennis Mwangi was charged with conspiring with others at large to obtain the money from John Mbithi Mutuku in the Kirima area in Njiru sub-county, Nairobi on June 12.

Mr Mwangi was also charged with obtaining money by false pretences; he is accused of conspiring with others to defraud Mr Mbithi of the Sh18,995 while pretending to withdraw Sh500.

The suspect went to Mr Mbithi's shop and asked to withdraw Sh500 and the complainant told him to go ahead.

Mr Mwangi later claimed that he had withdrawn the money to a different agent, called a fake Safaricom customer care and handed the phone to Mr Mbithi.

The person on the phone gave Mr Mbithi instructions to supposedly reverse the transaction.

After dialling numbers as directed, Mr Mbithi realised that the Sh18,995 had been transferred from his account to another number.

At this time, Mr Mwangi attempted to run away but Mr Mbithi gave chase and raised the alarm and the suspect was attacked by members of the public and subjected to mob violence before police officers on patrol intervened and rescued him.

The officers rushed him to Mama Lucy Hospital in Kayole where he was treated and discharged before he was escorted to the police station.

He was arrested and later charged at the Makadara Magistrate's Court.