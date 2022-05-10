How expressway has shielded MPs from shooters and vehicle noise

A parliamentary committee has expressed satisfaction with security arrangements where the Nairobi expressway passes near Parliament buildings.

The expressway has raised security concerns among MPs who have argued that it could expose them to attacks as the raised highway passes by Parliament buildings.

But the National Assembly’s Transport and Public Works Committee chairman David Pkosing reassured the lawmakers that “this road will be under 24/7 surveillance from the command centre, so that issue has been treated or erased, and the second element is the security barrier, which is also a noise barrier, so that when Parliament is in session, then there is no noise”.

CCTV screens at the command center on Mombasa Road which will monitor security operations on the road. Photo credit: Mercy Simiyu | Nation Media Group

He also said the Transport ministry had assured lawmakers that “there is no stopping on this road”.

At the same time, the committee confirmed that the old road below the Nairobi expressway will be revamped this financial year.

Speaking during an assessment of the Nairobi expressway, said the money would be allocated to rebuild the old.

Start pushing from today

Mr Pkosing said Kenyans had complained about poor drainage as the expressway was being built, reassuring the public that the road beneath the new highway will be rehabilitated.

“Mine is to push and make sure it is done, which I will start pushing from today,” he said.

This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta said the Nairobi Expressway will open for a public trial on Saturday, May 14.

The President spoke at Nyayo Stadium during the inaugural Nairobi City Marathon.

The expressway stopover in Westlands, Nairobi. Photo credit: Mercy Simiyu | Nation Media Group

“We will allow Kenyans to use the expressway so that we see the loopholes that exist before we officially launch it,” he said.

The National Assembly was in recess until May 9. Lawmakers will take another break from June 14.

“With respect to the remaining steps, it shall be the responsibility of the House to consider and pass the [budget] estimates, the Appropriations Bill and the Finance Bill well before adjourning sine die in June 2022,” Speaker Justin Muturi said.