Househelp in court after stealing Sh683,000 ring from boss, selling it for Sh4,000

A househelp has been convicted for stealing a gold ring worth Sh683,000 from an Australia-based nurse who was on holiday in Runda.

Ms Violet Ndukwe Lijoodi, 28, on Monday admitted before a Milimani court to stealing the ring belonging to Ms Norah Mitchell Were between August 3 and 8, 2024

While sobbing uncontrollably, Ms Lijoodi pleaded with Magistrate Rose Ndobi for mercy and leniency, saying she sold the gold ring at Sh4,000 at Kawangware market.

According to the prosecution, Norah was on holiday and was staying with her relative at Runda Estate Nairobi when the ring went missing.

"Your honour l beg for forgiveness from this court and Mama Norah from whom l stole the ring I did not know it was a valuable jewel to her. I confessed to her that it was me who opened her bag and stole it," Ms Lijoodi said.

"Norah told me if l sold her ring worth tens of thousands (sic) for only Sh4,000 it is a pity."

She confessed that she sold the ring to a second-hand dealer at Kawangware market.

The domestic worker further told court she stole the ring on August 3 before proceeding on a break (her off).

The accused, who was arrested on August 8, 2024,was charged alongside Mr Francis Mwima, 35.

Mr Mwima denied the charge and was released on bond of Sh1 million

Upon being convicted, Ms Lijoodi urged Ms Ndobi to forgive her as she had an ailing father and three children to take care of.

"l did not know the worth of the ring until l was told," she cried.

She said she sold the ring to a shopkeeper to foot medical bills for her ailing father and support her children.