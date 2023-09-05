House girl in court for allegedly molesting 5-year-old boy

A 30-year-old house girl, who allegedly sexually abused her employer's five-year-old son in Mihango, Nairobi, has been charged with defilement.

Grace Akware, who is originally from Uganda, was charged at the Makadara Law Court.

Akware was accused of defiling the boy after picking him up from a school on August 31. The incident took place in the child's bedroom.

Akware was also charged with committing an indecent act with a child for intentionally touching the boy's genitals.

The minor told the police during the investigation that he went to his bedroom to change his uniform after school, but the defendant followed him and allegedly told him that there was something she wanted him to do and that he should not tell anyone afterwards.

She allegedly undressed the child, put him on the bed, and defiled him.

The child later told his siblings and parents about the incident.

During police interrogation, Akware allegedly confessed to committing the act, but denied it when she was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani.

She said she only washed the child and did not commit any of the offences for which she was charged.

The suspect told the court through a lawyer that she is married and a mother of three, adding that she has a permanent residence in Nairobi as she sought lenient bail and surety conditions.

The magistrate remanded her pending bail ruling.