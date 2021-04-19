Hope for City Hall contractors as Treasury 'releases Sh1.3bn to honour pending bills'

On January 27, 2021, acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu handed over contracts of pending bills worth Sh1.3 billion to NMS for payment of the arrears to restore liquidity to the contractors and suppliers.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Contractors and suppliers who did business with the Nairobi County government will finally be paid their pending bills, ending a long wait of more than two years. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mara jobs scam: Fraudsters mint millions from victims

  2. Police arrest man after he hacks his daughter to death

  3. Boost for Kwale residents as Kombani market readies for opening

  4. Bungoma woman killed, dumped in a thicket

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.