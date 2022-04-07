Help, my estranged husband wants to kill me, city woman pleads

A 25-year-old woman wants the government to protect her from her husband who is a police officer, claiming he has been threatening to kill her.

The woman, who asked not to be named, says she had lived with the constable, now stationed at City Hall, for one year, until September, when he assaulted her.

We cannot name the officer for legal reasons.

“It was September 29 when I received a text from the landlord informing me that they were increasing rent by Sh200. I called my husband to inform him but he became angry and started quarrelling over the phone.

“When he returned home in the evening, he continued with the argument, hit me in the face and threatened to go to his station to pick up a gun that he would use to end my life.”

She says she did not take the threats lightly as her husband was hiding bullets in the house.

That evening she sought medical treatment at Kahawa West Hospital and obtained a P3 form, a medical report form used by police and acts as evidence that a violent act occurred.

The report she made at the Kahawa West police post says she suffered an injury in the left side of her face, a periorbital oedema (swelling of the tissues around the eye) and a reddened eye.

The report was filed under OB number 38/29/09/2021 and later moved to Kasarani police station.

Husband charged

Officers investigating the matter seized nine live bullets from the couple’s home but the case allegedly stalled because the woman lacked “enough evidence”.

But the woman insists that the officers vowed not to help get her husband charged.

“The officers I talked to explicitly told me that there was no way they would help me.”

Sensing that the case may have gone cold, the woman reported the matter to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service.

“I need help; my life is in danger. He is giving women his phone to call me and hurl insults. His last text came in yesterday and I told him to stop sending more messages, I am dead,” she told the Nation yesterday.

But she says the threats kept coming, from her estranged husband and some women, some of whom she suspects are his colleagues.

The officer did not pick up the Nation’s calls seeking comment.

Kasarani sub-county Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, who has been questioned by the IAU over the matter, told the Nation that the file was forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations by the Kahawa West police post commander for lack of sufficient evidence to charge the officer.

“The witnesses that the woman listed could not sustain a prosecution, so we forwarded the file to the DCI for evidence evaluation,” he said.