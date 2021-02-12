Heavy morning traffic leaves thousands stranded on Thika Superhighway

Motorists using Thika Superhighway were on Friday morning caught up in heavy traffic that left countless commuters stranded.

The traffic also affected other roads including Kiambu Road, Limuru Road, Outer Ring Road and their feeder roads.

Nairobi Traffic boss Mr Joshua Omukata told Nation that the cause of the traffic snarl-up was an accident on Professor Wangari Maathai Road, which occurred just after 6am.

Thika road traffic. I was in the same traffic heading to town. This is me heading out now. Look at the town-bound side. 😳😳 ... Almost up to Safari Park from Town. Solid traffic. It's almost midday surely. 🗣️ @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/UxEd9aqb0A — Alexander (@alex_ngaira) February 12, 2021

A concrete mixer truck overturned on Professor Wangari Maathai Road, near Shell Petrol Station.

“A concrete mixer truck overturned on Wangari Maathai Road early Friday morning and completely blocked the highway, causing the traffic snarl-up. Two cranes were unable to move the truck until a third one was called in and managed to clear it at around 11am,” said Mr Omukata.

He added that by 11am, the jam on Thika Road had stretched past Githurai 45.

That cement truck overturned along forest road causing traffic jam along Thika road. pic.twitter.com/SM6HJJuq3z — 𝕁𝕒𝕪 (@SteveJumaaa) February 12, 2021