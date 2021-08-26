He was not part of protest, says family of Kahawa West shooting victim

Alex Macharia kahawa west shooting chaos

The late Alex Macharia. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Alex Macharia's family

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

If the torn blue shirt lying at the entrance of Alex Macharia's one-roomed house in Kahawa West could speak, it would reveal the inner thoughts of a man whose dreams were abruptly halted by a police bullet.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.