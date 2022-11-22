Hard times? Shock as four steal bread at gunpoint in Kasarani

Four armed robbers on the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, stole bread and Sh21,000.

The incident happened at Manguo bridge, near Clay City in Kasarani, Nairobi County, according to a police report seen by Nation.Africa.

It all started when a Hyundai motor vehicle which was being driven by Mr Nicholas Mutie, 38 and Mr Faruk Ongaki, 22 was stopped by the suspected robbers.

“It was established that the motor vehicle of registration number KBS 915D which was loaded with 281 crates of Elliot bread was accosted and robbed by four men who were armed,” the report said.

The armed robbers demanded that the two surrender their mobile phones which they did.

The suspects also dismantled a tracking gadget and siphoned all fuel and loaded the bread onto a waiting vehicle whose registration number was not captured.

The vehicle, which was carrying the bread, was towed to the Kasarani Police Station.

200 mobile phones

Meanwhile, in Kasarani, police are holding a man who was found in possession of 200 mobile phones.

The operation was conducted by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) leading to the arrest of Mr Antony Orlando alias Engineer Bobby.

He was arrested on the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022.

He led the police and DCI sleuths to where the stolen phones were.

“Police officers have in the recent past arrested around 12 muggers who have been arraigned before court. The man we arrested is the mastermind because he is the one who purchases the phones from the suspects,” said Mr Anthony Mbogo the Deputy Commandant of Kasarani Police Station.

He said the arrest of Mr Orlando might lead to more arrests of more suspects who are believed to be behind the syndicate.