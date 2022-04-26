Guard accused of stabbing reveler at city club

Detectives in Nairobi are investigating an incident where a guard is accused of stabbing at a city nightclub.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered stab wounds on his neck and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for treatment.

“He was admitted to KNH and is in stable condition,” Central OCPD Mr David Baariu said.

Mr Baariu further said that the suspect escaped.

Meanwhile, in Kasarani, police have opened investigation after an unidentified body was found lying a few meters from Mwiki Police Station.

According to the police, the body had stab wounds and a broken right leg. “There was blood oozing from his mouth and nose,” police added.

The body was moved to City Mortuary for post-mortem.

Another unidentified body was retrieved from the Kangemi Dam on Monday

In another incident, a woman was found dead inside her house in Kasarani.

The body was discovered by a landlord as he was doing a routine visit to his property.