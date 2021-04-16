Group on a mission to keep plastics out of Nairobi National Park

Tourists visiting the Nairobi National Park have been urged to use biodegradable bags to store all plastic waste they produce while inside the park.

According to 3Es Experience organization, an environmental conservation charity, the world-famous animal sanctuary is at risk of choking from plastics left behind by visitors.

Kenya prides itself as the only country in the world to have a National Park within a city.

Wild animals cannot differentiate plastic from digestible materials as they feed.

Once the plastic is ingested, it cannot be digested.

It lines up the stomach making the animals feel full, thus stopping them from feeding.

This ultimately contributes to deaths by starvation.

Waste-free initiative

Even though the government has banned single-use plastics in parks in a bid to conserve the environment, enforcement of the policy in public spaces is still a big challenge.

3Es Experience has launched a waste-free parks initiative aimed at discouraging littering and encouraging environmentally friendly ways of waste disposal.

Over Easter weekend, the charity issued visitors getting into the Nairobi National Park with environmentally friendly litterbags, in a bid to mop up plastics at the world-famous animal sanctuary.

The visitors used the biodegradable bags to store their litter --mainly water, food and snacks packaging used while inside the park-- and disposed of it in litter bins and recycle stations at the entrance on their way out of the park.

The waste-free park initiative has so far reached more than 50,000 visitors, according to the organisation’s Executive Director Vivian Kemboi.