Governor Sakaja to get Sh500m official residence, Sh88m for cars

The Nairobi City County government is expected to spend Sh500 million for the construction of an official residence for the governor and Sh88 million for the acquisition of motor vehicles for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his deputy Njoroge Muchiri in the next financial year beginning July.

This is according to a document tabled before the Nairobi City County Justice and Legal Affairs Committee by the Chief Officer in the office of the governor Priscilla Mahinda. Mrs Mahinda said the governor and his deputy have been using personal motor vehicles to run county functions.

The amount was allocated for the office of the governor in the financial year 2022/2023 which is coming to an end but the county did not construct the official residences and purchase motor vehicles.

This was a violation of the public policy on the housing benefit for three county officials including the governors, deputies and the speaker.

SRC directive

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), it has cost the taxpayer a total of Sh1.49 billion in rent for the governors, deputy governors and assembly speakers in each of the 47 counties since the start of devolution.

SRC had instructed counties to construct the official residences to stop the three county officials from claiming housing allowances.

Although SRC in its circular capped the cost of construction of the governor, the deputy governor and the speaker residences at a cost of Sh45 million, Sh40 million and Sh35 million respectively, most counties have surpassed the limit.

The document also marks a U-turn by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who had last year rejected the construction of the offices of the governor and the luxurious cars insisting he does not need an official residence and official cars.

Speaking at Kibra constituency in the company of President William Ruto last year in October, Mr Sakaja said the money will be spent on the construction of markets.

“I have just seen a budget which is allocating Sh500 million for the construction of governors’ and deputy governors’ houses. I have asked them to reallocate the money to other priority projects like the construction of markets and the creation of jobs for our young people… I already have a place where I live, why do I need Sh500 million for another residence? Let’s work for our people,” Mr Sakaja told the group of traders who had gathered to witness the launch of the Soweto housing program.