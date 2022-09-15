Governor Johnson Sakaja appoints team to review city health sector

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has appointed an eight-member team to review and propose reforms in the county health sector.

The task-force chaired by Prof Olive Mugenda is expected to prepare and submit a recommendation report to Governor Sakaja within 45 days.

The team is expected to engage members of the public, County Health Staff and other stakeholders to review citizens’ access to quality health services, assess the status of all public health facilities and review the supply chain management of pharma and non-pharma products.

Further, they are required to assess the status of health information management, review current Human Resource capacity and assess the gaps.

Lastly, the team will be required to review and propose an efficient health financing model.

Other members are Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Dr Githinji Gitahi-Group CEO, Amref Health Africa, Kenya Healthcare Federation CEO Dr Anastasia Nyalita and founder of St Mary’s Mission Hospital William Charles Fryda.