Gone without a trace: Family in distress after Kenya School of Law student goes missing

A family in Karen, Nairobi County is in distress following the disappearance of one of their relatives who went missing from home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Ms Precious Musimbi, 20, a student of the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi campus, went missing after she asked her aunt, Ms Violet Mavisi, for permission to go and meet her friends.

Before joining the Kenya School of Law, Ms Musimbi was a student at Kisumu Girls High School in Kisumu County.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Ms Mavisi, who has been living with Ms Musimbi for years, said that all she wanted to know was whether the girl was fine.

Ms Mavisi said that as a family they were disturbed because the girl went without a trace and her phone number has since been switched off.

“All I’m requesting is that anyone who knows the whereabouts of my niece to inform me so that my heart and mind can settle. For now, it is difficult for us as a family because we don’t know where she is,” said Ms Mavisi.

After she asked for permission to go and meet her friends, Ms Musimbi’s phone went off and efforts to reach her to date proved futile.

Ms Mavisi said that she was always asking for permission whenever she wanted to go out and could come back later.

“I have never stopped her from going out with friends because whenever she wanted to she could ask for permission and we always allowed her to go,” Ms Mavisi said.

It is to this effect that the family made a decision to go and report the matter at the Hardy Police Station in Karen, Lang’ata Sub-County.

Nation.Africa has established that the matter was reported under OB number 12/1/07/2023 and recorded that Ms Musimbi was a missing person.

Mr David Mavisi, a cousin to the missing lady, said that all they knew was that she was last seen in the company of a man who when asked about her whereabouts also switched off his phone.