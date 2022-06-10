Glovo rider charged with assaulting client

A Glovo rider who allegedly hit a client with a mobile phone for taking too long to receive the food he had delivered to him was charged at the Kibera law courts with assault.

Willis Lwande is accused of assaulting and causing bodily injuries to Hamza Abdirahman at Lavington estate in Nairobi on May 29.

Abdirahman had ordered food on Glovo, which Lwande delivered.

He took about 10 minutes to go to the gate where Lwande was waiting for him to pick up the food.

An argument ensued between the two before Lwande allegedly hit the complainant with his phone on the face injuring him below the left eye.

Abdirahman returned to the compound bleeding, prompting the security guards to arrest Lwande.

Lwande was detained in the security sentry room before he was escorted to the Muthangari police station.

The complainant was taken to a hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Lwande denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Onjwang.

He was released on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 29 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.