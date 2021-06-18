George Aladwa: Francis Atwoli deserves to have city road named after him  

Makadara MP George Aladwa has waded into the controversy surrounding the renaming of Dik Dik Road to Francis Atwoli Road. He accused activists of being behind the outrage that has met the process.

The legislator urged City Hall and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to stand firm and guard the road signage against vandals.

The ODM lawmaker said Mr Atwoli deserves having a road renamed after him, following his contributions to the labour movement internationally and locally. Mr Aladwa criticised unnamed activists for choosing to trivialise and politicise the process.

He said that the veteran trade unionist is a Kenyan hero who has served in various positions in the country and has been honoured for his exemplary service to workers for over 50 years locally and internationally.

Veteran trade unionist

He said the veteran trade unionist meets the criteria used by Nairobi County to rename its roads and streets after great sons and daughters of Kenya.

“If the rest of the world recognises Mr Atwoli and the role he has played in shaping trade unions and labour affairs, why should we allow a few people calling themselves activists to paint him as a lesser man?” posed Mr Aladwa on Friday.

“We all cannot turn a blind eye to the role Mr Atwoli has played as a representative of Kenyan workers; I urge Nairobi City County to stand firm and protect the road sign from vandals,” he added.

Aerodrome Road

Nairobi County has this year renamed two roads after second liberation hero the late Kenneth Matiba and former Garissa Senator the late Yusuf Haji.

The assembly has also approved the renaming of Aerodrome Road, next to Nyayo Stadium, after veteran athlete Douglas Wakiihuri.

However, the renaming of Dik Dik Road has stirred controversy with the signage to the Francis Atwoli Road being brought twice in three weeks.

The outrage has largely been due to the hurried process of renaming the road. Mr Atwoli has maintained that he did not lobby to have the road renamed after him.

“I don’t need to lobby for a small road like Dik Dik Road to be renamed after me. A bigger road should instead be renamed after me,” he said.