George Aladwa: Francis Atwoli deserves to have city road named after him  

Francis Atwoli Road

Francis Atwoli (centre) at the unveiling of Francis Atwoli Road.

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Makadara MP George Aladwa has waded into the controversy surrounding the renaming of Dik Dik Road to Francis Atwoli Road. He accused activists of being behind the outrage that has met the process.

