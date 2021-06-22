Gangsters kill one, injure two in night of crime in city

A businessman was shot dead while two other people were rushed to hospitals after they were shot by suspected armed gangsters in Nairobi on Monday.

The first incident took place in Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo slum in Nairobi South Ward.

Makadara area police boss Timon Odingo said two victims of the Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo slum shooting were all males.

Mr Odingo told nation.africa that it all started when a group of four suspected gangsters stormed the slum’s corridors shouting that police officers were on their trail for flouting the curfew hours directive.

This caused fear among residents who ran for their lives.

The suspects then looted people's shops. A woman, who was selling boiled chicken, was left shocked after the suspects ate her food.

Spent cartridge at the scene

"The suspects shouted “police, police” and then all the people started running away thinking there was a police crackdown against the lawbreakers for not observing curfew hours," Mr Odingo remarked.

In the ensuing melee, the suspects found a businessman closing his shop and demanded money from him.

However, the shopkeeper refused to comply with the order and while he wrestled with one suspect, a second gangster who was outside the shop pulled out a pistol and fired one shot killing him instantly.

As they fled, they opened fire and the bullet wounded another resident.

The victim was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he is being treated.

Police patrolling Aoko Road quickly arrived at the scene after hearing gunshots and found the body of the businessman lying in a pool of blood outside his shop.

The police chief said police officers found one live bullet and a spent cartridge at the scene of the tragedy.

It is not known if there was any money that was stolen from the victim's shop.

He added that the suspects fled towards Mukuru Kayaba slum, adding that a manhunt has been launched.

"We have launched a manhunt after receiving information that will lead us to arrest all the four suspects," Mr Odingo remarked.

And in another incident, a woman is fighting for her life after she was shot and seriously wounded by thugs who were on a motorcycle in the Greenspan area in Donholm on Monday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the gangsters who also stole from her.

According to the police, the unidentified woman was heading home when the gang struck, shooting her on the chest and grabbed her handbag before they sped off.

The middle-aged woman was also left lying in a pool of blood and was later rushed to hospital in critical condition.