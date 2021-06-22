Gangsters kill one, injure two in night of crime in city

Gangsters killed one person and injured two in Nairobi on Monday.

Photo credit: File

By  Sammy Kimatu  &  Hilary Kimuyu

A businessman was shot dead while two  other people were rushed to hospitals after they were shot by suspected armed gangsters in Nairobi on  Monday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Covid-19: Anxiety as Nyanza counties run out of vaccines

  2. Ottichilo fires four impeached Vihiga CECs

  3. Turkana health volunteers receive bicycles to ease mobility

  4. KBC presenter says strangled in daytime robbery

  5. 3 police officers injured in suspected Shabaab attack

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.