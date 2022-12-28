Gangster gunned down in Nairobi, pistol and police radio recovered

Police in Nairobi on Tuesday night gunned down a suspected gangster who was terrorising city residents in Mukuru-Mariguini slum in Starehe sub-county.

Makadara police boss Judith Nyongesa told Nation.Africa that the officers recovered a homemade pistol, a police radio and three mobile phones.

During the incident, two of his accomplices managed to escape on foot. One of the suspects, who is a female, is wanted by police over a series of crimes in different parts of the city. Police identified the slain gangster as Stanley alias ‘Untouchable’.

Ms Nyongesa said her officers were alerted by residents that a gang of three was robbing people at gunpoint along Mariakani Road in South B.

She said that when the officers ordered the suspects to surrender, one of them drew a pistol and started shooting at them.

"During the commotion, the police shot and killed the suspect who had a pistol while his two accomplices managed to escape on foot," Ms Nyongesa said.

She described the killed suspect as a notorious criminal who lived in Shauri Moyo estate.

"Among those who escaped is a notorious lady who is believed to be ferrying firearms to suspects," she added.

Makadara DCIO Felix Nyamai Kithuku told Nation.Africa detectives are investigating the incident.

"The suspects who escaped are believed to be a threat to the peace. We will use professional methods to arrest them," Mr Kithuku added.