Free surgery restores smile of assaulted Nairobi hawker

Nairobi hawker Anthony Maina poses for a picture at Kenya Orthodontics, where he underwent a jaw surgery following an assault.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kennedy Carson Opiyo from Orthodontics Kenya said Mr Maina is on his way to recovery after a successful surgery to fix a broken jaw and teeth.

Anthony Maina, a hawker who lost five of his teeth after being assaulted by three Nairobi County inspectorate officers in July, can finally afford a smile.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.