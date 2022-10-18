Four men hospitalised after suffering stab wounds in fight over woman

Police in Nairobi have opened investigation into an incident where four men were stabbed as they allegedly fought over a woman in Pangani.

In a police report seen by Nation, a Ugandan national was in the company of his girlfriend when they bumped into a man who claimed he was the woman's husband.

There was a brief altercation between the two men. Then suddenly two men who were in the company of the man who claimed to be the woman's husband drew out knives and attacked the woman's boyfriend.

The injured men were taken to a local hospital for first aid before they were transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Police in Embakassi over the weekend rescued two women who were being assaulted by a mob.

Police said the women were accused of stealing Sh64,000 in a previous incident.

“The two suspects attempted to escape but members of the public were too quick for them and beat them up before the police came to their rescue. They are hospitalised pending arraignment,” a police report said.

In Kakamega, a 25-year-old man was killed in a mob attack after breaking into Shivakala Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church.

Mr Shadrack Wanyonyi, allegedly broke into the church on Saturday, October 15, 2022, with the intention to steal but was arrested.