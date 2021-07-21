Four die in Athi River road crash

Four people perished and several others were injured in an early morning road accident on Mombasa road near Athi River town.

In the 4am crash, a14 seater matatu, belonging to Mapira Sacco, rammed a stalled trailer killing four passengers on the spot.

The matatu was heading to Nairobi city from Machakos.

An attendant at one of the petrol stations near the accident scene said the trailer stalled last night and that the driver did not put signs to warn other motorists.

"It was still dark and foggy when the accident happen.The matatu driver tried to swerve his vehicle to avoid hitting the trailer but it was too late," the witness said.

It was not immediately established the number of passengers aboard the matatu at the time of the accident.

Survivors, including the driver of the matatu, are recuperating in different hospitals within Athi River.

The bodies of the victims were moved to Athi River Community Hospital mortuary.

Following the accident, there was huge traffic stretching to the Athi River interchange.

Athi River traffic bossAgnes Makau cautioned motorists using Mombasa road to be extra careful.

"All drivers need to obey traffic rules to avoid such incidents. The driver of the stalled trailer should have alerted other motorists," said Ms Makau.