Four in court for taking part in Raila's anti-government protests

Four supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have been released on Sh4,000 cash bail each after denying charges of taking part in Tuesday, May 2 anti-government protests.

They are Cleophas Omuhanga, Dennis Wambuke, Stephen Olando and Michael Muli Ngatia, who are charged with participating in a riot contrary to Section 78 (3) as read with Section 80 of the Penal Code.

The four were arraigned at Makadara Magistrate's Court on charges of rioting along Outering Road in Kware, Embakasi sub-county, Nairobi, where they were arrested while preparing to set tyres on fire after barricading the road.

Prosecutors said the four were part of a group that blocked the highway during anti-government protests before they were rounded up and taken to Embakasi police station.

Accomplices escaped

The tyres they had allegedly collected to place in the middle of the highway were confiscated and kept as evidence.

Their accomplices escaped after police officers arrived at the scene.

But the four suspects denied involvement in the riots when they were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga.

Their case will be mentioned on June 8 before the trial begins on July 26 this year.

Several police officers involved in the arrest of the suspects are listed as witnesses in the case.