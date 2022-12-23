Foster mother suspected of killing minor to spend Christmas in police custody

A foster mother suspected to have killed a five-year-old orphaned boy will cool her heels in police custody for five more days pending her formal charging with murder.

Milimani court Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo allowed the prosecutions’ request to have Susan Nasimiyu detained further, to enable police conclude their investigation.

Nasimiyu who was arrested from Trans Nzoia was produced in court on December 15, 2022 and the court allowed a request to have her placed in custody till December 23, 2022.

She was again produced before the court on Friday but the prosecution said police have not completed investigations.

However, the public prosecutor informed the court investigations are yet to be concluded.

The magistrate heard police will travel to Trans Nzoia to visit the home of the late boy to record medical history of the boy before his demise.

But the foster mother, told court that her children who were left alone at home when she was arrested.

“My children are exposed now, as nobody is taking care of them. Free me to go back to take care of my children,” she urged the court.

In her ruling, the magistrate directed police to detain her for five days excluding weekends and holidays.

Facts surrounding the case are that the woman brought her cousin, the victim aged 5 years who was an orphan from their rural home in Trans Nzoia County, to live with her in Kiambu County after the demise of his parents.

She stayed with the child for five months.

But the suspect stated that on December 8, 2022 at around 7pm, when bathing the boy (now deceased) she detected injuries on his body.

She then decided to take him to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital for medication where he was pronounced dead the following day.

According to the investigating officer, Nasimiyu, reported the death of the boy to Police where the DCI from Kiambu visited the hospital and established that the deceased child had multiple historical wounds pointing to the possibility of child abuse by the suspect.