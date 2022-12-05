Former OCS arrested for sexual harassment claims

Former Kamukunji OCS Chief Inspector Samir Yunus has been arrested by detectives from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) over claims of sexual harassment, abuse of office and intimidation.

The senior officer who currently serves as the Base Commander Ruiru Police Station was arrested and detained at Capitol Hill Police Station earlier on Monday.

He was then released on a police cash bail of Sh10,000 and is expected to take plea on Wednesday at Milimani Law Courts.

His arrest follows a 2020 directive by the Inspector General of Police to IAU to investigate the officer’s conduct after female officers from Kamukinji and Dandora police stations complained that he was using his position to sexually harass them.

One officer particularly accused Inspector Samir of raping her and performing an unnatural act with her.

Upon completion of the investigations, the unit recommended that he be charged with rape but upon reviewing the file, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) recommended that he be charged with abuse of office contrary to section 249 (2) (a) of the Sexual Offences Act.

“We therefore direct that the suspect C.I. Samir Adhuman Yunus be charged with the abuse of position of authority with particulars reading that being an Officer Commanding Police Station, he took advantage of his position of authority and had sexual intercourse with the victim within the limits of that police station,” the recommendation reads in part.

In July this year, the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya complained that Mr Yunus was still in office despite having multiple allegations of human rights violations including rape and assault.

“We take this opportunity to remind the police that their cardinal roles are to maintain law and order, preserve peace, protect life and property, prevent and detect crime, apprehend offenders and enforce laws and all regulations,” the group said.

When the allegations first came up in 2020, tens of female officers recorded statements but action was not taken against the officer.

Instead he was transferred to Pangani Police Station and later to Mombasa Police Station which was viewed as a promotion going by the size of the station.

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) also launched investigations into the allegations at the time.

Nation has learnt that the action against the officer was sanctioned by Inspector General Japhet Koome who has promised to address impunity, arbitrariness and cases of human rights violations within the National Police Service.