Flyover under construction collapses in Kangemi
A flyover under construction in Kangemi, Nairobi County, collapsed on Monday, leaving at least three workers injured.
A witness said three people were trapped under debris following the incident along Waiyaki Way.
Mr Charles Njogu, a communication officer at the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenNHA) said two of the three people sustained minor injuries.
The third person was taken to hospital with more severe wounds, Mr Njogu said.
He explained that cut soil collapsed as the retaining wall was being reinforced.
