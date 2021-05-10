Heavy traffic, floods as all night rain pounds Nairobi

Floods Nairobi

Motorists drive along a flooded Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi on May 10, 2021 after heavy rains pounded the city overnight.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi residents Monday morning woke up to traffic snarl ups and flooded roads as rains pounded the capital city.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Miraa traders face Sh5m loss as Somalia blocks cargo at JKIA

  2. Dozens displaced as rivers swell

  3. Fishermen threaten to disrupt Lamu Port opening

  4. PRIME Missing Woman. Stolen Phone. A grave.

  5. The fascinating history of how Nairobi residents named their slums

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.