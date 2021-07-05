Five suspects charged over Prime Bank robbery attempt

Five suspects who were arrested at a city lodging over an attempted robbery at a Prime Bank branch in Nairobi were arraigned Monday.

They are Reuben Njukia Ngunyu, Charles Mugo Njokia, Jesse Muriuki Murumia, Fredrick Muderwa Anaya and Gabriel Mugai Muthoni.

Before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, the five denied two counts of preparing to commit a felony and breaking into a building in order to do so.

It is said that on July 2, the suspects were found at Angle Kenda House Bar and Restaurant along Ukwala Lane with five hacksaws, five metal bars, a sisal rope, a manual driller, a briefcase and an iron sheet cutter.

Since they were not at their places of abode, it was suspected that they intended to carry out a break-in. The establishment is near Prime Bank's Kamukunji branch.

In the second count, the five are charged with intent to commit a felony by breaking into the Angle Kenda building through the ceiling.

Bail application

State counsel Anderson Gikunda opposed the release of the suspects on bail or bond pending their trial.

Mr Gikunda noted that Mr Njukia, the first accused, has a similar case before the court, in which he was charged and released on cash bail in 2020.

The prosecutor said that releasing him would amount to giving him the chance to engage in other criminal activities.

A ruling on the suspects' release application will be made on Tuesday.