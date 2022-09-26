Five entertainment joints in Kileleshwa risk closure over noise pollution

Five entertainment establishments in Kileleshwa risk being closed after area residents raised complaints over continued noise pollution by the leisure joints.

The five establishments in question include Numero 5, Bar Next Door, Mugomoini, Samaki Samaki, Kettle House and Viva Lounge.

In a letter to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Kileleshwa Ward Neighbourhood Association (Kiwana) now want the entertainment joints closed as a lasting solution to the problem.

Further, the association wants Nema to enforce regulations prohibiting such establishments from being domiciled in residential areas.

“In principle, we object to the presence of bars and other entertainment establishments in residential areas. We request for a law to prohibit such establishments from being domiciled in residential areas,” said David Obuki, Kiwana chairperson.

“In the meantime, we appeal for your intervention regarding the above establishments. Our preferred action is to close them down as a way of solving the problem permanently. Where this is not possible, we request that the establishments be compelled to completely soundproof the area where loud music is played,” he added.

The letter is also copied to clerk of Nairobi County Assembly Edwin Gichana, Nema DG Mamo Boru Mamo and area MCA Robert Alai.

He said noise pollution by entertainment joints in the upmarket area has been a constant fixture and the community has been complaining to the government agency and other relevant authorities but with little effect.

Mr Obuki said the authorities intervene but the noise is controlled only for a few days and then reverts to the pollution levels and even worse.

“These ad hoc interventions are clearly not the answer. we are compelled to now bring this matter to your kind attention with a view to finding a lasting solution,” he said.

The chairperson said some of the establishments have in the past promised to provide the necessary sound proofing but in reality, all they did was some cosmetic work which did not in any way address the problem.

“The ensuing cat and mouse game is what we would like to avoid by the government ensuring that there is proper sound proofing if this is the only option,” said Mr Obuki.

In April, Kilimani, Lavington and Kileleshwa residents raised the alarm over mushrooming of small liquor stores, which have been turned into discos and clubs.

The residents said certain strip mall owners have been leasing out stalls, which are then converted into liquor stores that soon morph into discos and clubs playing music yet they are not licensed to operate as such.

The Kilimani Project Foundation (KPF) Executive Director Wanjiru Kanyiha pointed out that the establishments are now operating contrary to national laws and policy guidelines regulating noise pollution, alcohol licences and the environment.

Ms Kanyiha cited 34 such establishments which she wants the Nairobi County government to revoke their operating licences.