Court awards Sh358m to firm fighting graft case over tenders

A court has sided with a company implicated in the theft of taxpayers’ money from the Nairobi county government under a contract that officials said was fraudulently obtained.

Hardi Enterprises Ltd won a contract from the Mike Sonko administration in July 2018 to provide vehicles and heavy-duty equipment for Sh948 million.

But it was paid only Sh590 million, leaving a balance of Sh358 million, which the county refused to pay at the height of the anti-graft war.

State agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Assets Recovery Agency alleged that the company was a beneficiary of fraudulent contracts during Sonko’s tenure.

Justice Margaret Muigai granted Hardi Ltd its claim for the debt after the court struck out the defence filed by the county government.

Defence filed late

Justice Margaret Muigai granted Hardi Enterprises its claim, finding that the county government’s defence was filed late and outside statutory timelines.

Justice Muigai said under the timelines, a memorandum of appearance or notice of appointment ought to be filed after 14 days of service of court papers. Thereafter, another 14 days is allowed for the defendant to file a defence.

She said Hardi Enterprises filed its petition on May 27, 2020 and by the time the county government lodged its defence on July 22, the statutory period had expired.

Hardi Enterprises had sued saying it was entitled to be paid the balance of Sh358 million because it had provided the services.

Among the heavy equipment and vehicles hired by the county were a backhoe loader, an excavator, a tipper and double-cabin motor vehicles that were used to provide various services to the county government at costs calculated at different rates per hour and per tonne. The services included garbage collection.

The tender was among the procurement transactions that led to the impeachment and arrest of Sonko over multimillion-shilling graft allegations and abuse of office.

Breach of contract

The company alleged that the non-payment was a breach of contract.

Hardi Enterprises is also embroiled in another court battle with the Assets Recovery Agency over alleged fraud and illegal tenders from Nairobi County.

The agency claimed that Hardi Enterprises and Toddy Engineering Company were being used by Mr Sonko to loot funds from the county government after their directors Anthony Ng’ang’a Mwaura and his wife Rose Njeri Ng’ang’a funded his 2017 campaigns to the tune of Sh8.6 million.

In February last year the agency obtained preservation orders for the seizure of movable assets owned by the two companies over suspicion that they were proceeds of crime.

The orders stopped the two companies and the two directors from disposing of, using or transferring any of the nine vehicles.



