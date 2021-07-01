Fire scare in city supermarket leaves shoppers, staff shaken

Firefighters and police officers outside Naivas Supermarket on Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi on July 1, 2021, where a fire incident was reported.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Shoppers and staff at the newly opened Naivas Supermarket along Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi CBD were forced to flee to safety after a suspected electric fault caused a fire in the bakery section of the store.

