Fire scare in city supermarket leaves shoppers, staff shaken

Shoppers and staff at the newly opened Naivas Supermarket along Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi CBD were forced to flee to safety after a suspected electric fault caused a fire in the bakery section of the store.

The incident has raised eyebrows given that the store was opened just three days ago at the space that was previously occupied by the defunct Tuskys Supermarket.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani downplayed the incident in an interview with Nation.Africa.

“It was a very small incident, nothing big. No one was hurt, no one was injured. It was a very small incident. I will call you back as soon as I can,” said Mr Kimani.

Though the management had not yet established the extent of the damage caused by the fire when the Nation left the scene, a staff member said they were happy that no one was injured following the scary incident.

Celebratory launch balloons

The media was not allowed into the refurbished store, which is still adorned with celebratory launch balloons hanging on its shelves and outer walls.

Witnesses who saw the flames emanating from the supermarket said they were relieved that the fire did not come into contact with the huge gas cylinders in the kitchen section of the store.

Quick response for the county’s fire department saw the fire that began at around 3pm contained in less than half an hour.

“We are lucky the firefighters responded very swiftly and put out the fire in a record time. We could see the huge flames coming from the seams of the roof and the sides of the wall and feared for the worst,” a witness to the incident said.

Police from the Central Police Station also arrived promptly and cordoned off the area as the firefighters contained the flames.

This incident comes a day after Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi announced that the details of the inquest into the Nakumatt Downtown fire that killed 29 people in January 2009 will be released on July 27. Five of those who died in the inferno were Nakumatt employees.

The findings of the inquest were supposed to be released on June 30, but Chief Magistrate Andayi explained that they were not yet ready.