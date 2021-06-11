Fire in Mukuru Kayaba leaves hundreds homeless

fire that razed houses Mukuru-Kayaba slum Nairobi

A man tries to put out a fire that razed several houses in Mukuru-Kayaba slum, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

More than 100 families have lost their homes after a fire destroyed 150 houses in a Nairobi slum on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.