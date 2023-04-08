Fear grips Mlango Kubwa residents as rival gangs fight over control

Fear has gripped residents of Mlango Kubwa estate in Nairobi in two days of gang warfare.

The two gangs known as Brixton and Watu wa Columbia were fighting to control a location called Brixton – a hub for narcotics and illicit brew.

Police said the war was triggered after one of the gang members was attacked and robbed by members of the rival gang on Thursday.

The victim was robbed of chains, money and a mobile phone. He was also stabbed and wounded during the attack.

The rival gang staged a retaliatory attack and a motorcycle was burnt during the attack.

Police arrived in the area on Friday to quell the clashes. Shanties suspected to be hideouts of the gang members built along the Nairobi River were demolished.

The move by police was a sigh of relief for many locals.

One resident told the Nation: “Hii mahali huwa moto sana, lakini vile askari wamekuja leo tunaimani kwamba mambo yatabadilika (This is place is usually very dangerous, however, now that police officers have come here we hope that things will change)”.

Starehe police boss Fred Abuga told the Nation four suspected gang members were arrested during the raid by police on Friday.

“Police officers destroyed shanties used by the gang members as hideouts and criminal activities,” said Mr Abuga.