Fate of NMS hangs in the balance

Clouds of doubt have begun forming on whether the tenure of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will continue, with less than six months left of its two-year term.

Nairobi ward reps appear to be reading from different scripts over whether the entity led by Lt-Gen Mohamed Badi should have its term extended beyond March 18, 2022.

Moreover, legal experts have warned that extending the term of the national government agency, touted as one of the legacy projects of President Uhuru Kenyatta, could face hurdles.

On Tuesday last week, Riruta MCA James Kiriba sparked debate on NMS when he tabled a notice of motion on setting up a transitional oversight committee to reverse the transfer of four county functions to the agency.

On February 25, 2020, Governor Mike Sonko and ex-Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, with President Kenyatta’s nod, signed an agreement to transfer the functions to the national government.

The functions were county health services; transport; public works, utilities and ancillary services; and county planning and development.

The Deed of Transfer, Mr Kiriba said, gave NMS the mandate to oversee the functions for an initial renewable period of 24 months, meaning the deal is in force until March 2022.

With that date approaching, he said, Nairobi officials need to start talks with the national government on returning the functions to the county.

To achieve this, he wants the county assembly to establish a transitional oversight committee.

The panel would be made up of assembly leaders, except the Speaker, chairpersons of committees responsible for the transferred functions and three others representing the youth, women, and people with disabilities from among members of the county assembly (MCAs).

The committee will, among other tasks, assess the readiness of county executives to receive back the transferred functions and table a report to the assembly within four months.

But Mr Kiriba’s motion seemed to have rubbed the wrong way MCAs who want the term of NMS extended.

A day later, Majority Whip Paul Kados wrote to Speaker Benson Mutura informing him that Jubilee Party leaders in the assembly had started disciplinary action against him.

Mr Kados told the Speaker that the leaders had begun discharging Mr Kiriba from all committees of the House.

Mr Kiriba’s mistake was ignoring advice from his party to refrain from sponsoring the motion.

He also violated Standing Order 205, which expressly provides for the process of tabling a motion to set up an ad hoc committee.

He was also accused of flouting practice and standing orders 41 and 51 that require party-sponsored motions to be cleared by party leadership in the assembly and processed only as such by the Assembly Business Committee.

“Now therefore, Standing Order 168(3) on the discharge of a member from a committee provides that such notice of discharge from a committee shall be communicated in writing to the member at least two days before such discharge is to be effected,” Mr Kados’ September 29 letter says.

“By this letter, notice is given of the discharge of Hon James Kiriba from all committees of the House he is a member of and is currently serving.”

Majority Leader Abdi Guyo said Mr Kiriba’s motion will not go anywhere as the general consensus is that NMS’ term should be extended until a new governor is elected.

Mr Guyo praised the work NMS is doing in the capital, saying it should not be stopped from continuing its services because of some funny political interests.

“That is (Kiriba’s) personal motion and as the Jubilee Party, we are not part of it. It will fail and we have instituted disciplinary action against him as a party. There must be someone behind him but we still don’t know who that person is,” he said.

With pressure on him mounting, Mr Kiriba wrote to Speaker Mutura on Thursday informing him of his intention to withdraw the motion.

“I hereby wish to formally withdraw the above mentioned motion with immediate effect,” his September 30 letter said.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok also said his side wants NMS’ term extended and he was working on a motion to that effect.

The planned motion, he said, will call for the transition clause to be invoked after the 2022 General Election so that a new governor will have a minimum of four or a maximum of six months to return the transferred functions from NMS.

The achievements of NMS, the Makongeni MCA argued, could not be allowed to go down the drain by pre-election political intrigues.

“I will bring the motion before the assembly on Tuesday next week. It will capture the aspirations of the people of Nairobi. We will direct the acting governor to exercise the Deed of Transfer extension for another year or so to allow for completion of the projects,” he said.

However, Minority Leader Michael Ogada said extending NMS’ term can only be conditional.

Although the entity has performed well and should be allowed to continue, he said, it was beset by pending bills and questionable procurement and tendering with some people being favoured.

He said if the complaints continue, the county will have to take back the functions.

“They have done well and it is because of them that some wards even have projects to show. However, the military is always above board and so should be an institution led by a military man,” he said.

“We should not get such complaints but if they continue in the same direction then there will be a problem.”

Nonetheless, Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi said extending the agreement will violate the law as the Deed of Transfer was a contract between two people.

The deal, he argued, was between President Kenyatta, through Mr Wamalwa, and Mr Sonko, after the latter allegedly conceded that he was incapable of performing his duties and hence needed to cede the four functions to the national government.

For that reason, he said, the national government cannot perpetually control the functions if the current county officials are in a position to offer those services.

“Is that (incapacity by the county government) still the case? No. So there will be no justifiable reason to extend the arrangement. In any event, it ought to have come to an end within the term of Mr Sonko as governor, but I know they will extend it somehow,” Mr Havi said.

He added that the idea of an NMS preceded the devolved government and Mr Sonko’s tenure as there were plans many years ago to create such an entity, and so the deed was just a limited avenue for getting key Nairobi County services to the agency.

For his part, advocate Steve Ogolla said extending NMS’ term should not be automatic and must meet certain conditions.

First, Deputy Governor Ann Kananu, as acting governor, must make a formal request that the existing arrangement continue, citing known challenges and why she is unable to perform the functions.

Second, the national government must prepare a report showing what they have done to support the county government so that it can stand on its own, as the agreement was meant to build its capacity.

“In the absence of these, then someone can go to court to challenge the extension. It cannot be automatic, because we have a substantive deputy governor who is an acting governor and can do everything a governor can,” Mr Ogolla said.

Constitutional expert Bobby Mkangi added that even if circumstances play out in favour of renewing the agreement, the term can only be extended for a couple of months, because in five months’ time after March 2022, Nairobi residents will go to the polls to elect a new governor.