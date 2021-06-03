Family of missing university student Maureen Musungu seeks help

Maureen Musungu

Maureen Musungu, the Strathmore University student who has been missing since May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The family of Maureen Mungóhe Musungu, a 23-year-old university student, who has been missing since May 21, 2021, is pleading with anyone with information about her whereabouts to reach out to them or contact the nearest police station.

