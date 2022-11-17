Fake doctor wa Wairimu guilty of sedating a woman with intention to rape her

Fake doctor James Mugo Ndichu alias Dr Mugo wa Wairimu, has been convicted of 10 counts relating to operating an illegal medical facility and unlawfully administering drugs to his patients.

In one of the counts, the court found him guilty of administering unknown drug to a woman with intention of overpowering her, so as to engage in sexual activity with her.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni on Thursday ruled that the victim positively identified the suspect as her assailant and that she had no reason to frame him.

The magistrate said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against him.

Wairimu, currently serving 11 year-jail term was however acquitted of two counts of rape and employing an unqualified persons as laboratory technicians.

Wairimu had been charged with raping a patient identified as ABC and employing Christine Mumbua and Jane Muthoni at his Prestige Health Care in Githurai 44 on September 18, 2015.

Convicting the suspect, Ms Kagendo said State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda availed witnesses who positively identified the suspect as the medical “doctor” who attended to them.

“The witnesses interacted with Ndichu who held himself as doctor for many months. They identified him positively in court,” Ms Kagendo ruled.

“I believed the witnesses presented by Gikunda as they narrated the ordeals they underwent in the hands of the accused, who posed as a doctor and administered to them drugs,” the court ruled.

The magistrate ruled that officers from the Medical Practitoners and Dentist Board visited the clinic of the accused and also ploughed through their register but did not find the name of the accused.

“Wairimu is not registered with the MPDB and therefore not recognized as a qualified medical doctor,” ruled Kagendo.

The court also stated that the accused is also not registered by the Nursing Society of Kenya.

Pressing for a harsh custodial sentence, Mr Gikunda told the court Wairimu was a serial offender having been sentenced to serve 11 years in 2020 by Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi.

In mitigation, Wairimu sought for more time to avail some medical documents in a bid to vindicate him.