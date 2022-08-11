Expect Dagoretti South results by 1pm: returning officer
Tallying of votes at Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute, Dagoretti South Constituency is progressing smoothly.
These are the provisional results for the highly contested parliamentary seat as of 10:30am:
John Kiarie (UDA) - 24,062
Dennis Waweru (Jubilee) - 20,623
Brian Muchene - 12,366
Incumbent MP John Kiarie has made his way to the tallying centre awaiting the declaration of final results.
The returning officer Roselyn Kasane says 20 polling stations have yet to tally their results out of 175 polling stations.
She said the final results would be announced by 1pm.
All the presiding officers are within the tallying centre, however, and are waiting in the queue.
Read more updates here.