Ex-Nairobi Finance Officer Jimmy Kiamba, three others get reprieve in Sh17.9m graft case

The Court of Appeal has suspended the prosecution of former Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Kiamba and County Secretary Lilian Ndegwa over Sh17.9 million graft case.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Asike Makhandia, Agnes Murgor, Grace Ngenye stayed the decision of High Court Judge Esther Maina to convict and put the former government officials on their defence for 10 counts of corruption-related offences.

The prosecution claimed that the county government lost Sh17.9 million through shady procurements during Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure (2013-2017).

Justice Maina had on June 30, 2022 reversed decision of a magistrate court to acquit Mr Kiamba and Ms Ndegwa together with the former head of treasury Stephen Osiro and the former senior secretary at the department of finance Ms Regina Rotich.

They had been acquitted by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on January 11, 2018 for lack of evidence to support the alleged corruption offences.

Dissatisfied with the magistrate’s judgment, the Director of Public Prosecutions lodged an appeal at the High Court and the same was allowed by Justice Maina. She held that the acquittal of the four former officials was erroneous.

Citing Section 354 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the High Court remitted the case back to the trial court for it to place the ex-officials on their defense.

Further, the order of the trial court acquitting the accused after a full trial was reversed and substituted with an order of conviction on all the counts.

She had also directed the trial court to take their mitigation and thereafter sentence them.

They were dissatisfied with the ruling and they escalated the dispute to the Court of Appeal alleging that the judge’s decision was erroneous.

Pending the intended appeal, they sought stay of execution of the High Court judgment stating that they were apprehensive that the appeal will be rendered nugatory, since the trial court may proceed as directed by the High Court.

They added that they were on the edge of suffering irreversible prejudice.

On the arguability of the intended appeal, they said that the direction by the High Court to convict them and reverse their acquittal was bad in law and discriminative.

“The High Court made an extremely erroneous finding that we signed cheques without following the laid down procurement procedures under section 27(3) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act, a charge that was not in the initial charge sheet and yet it was used as the basis for their conviction by the High Court,” they said.

Ruling in their favour, the appellate bench said the intended appeal raise fundamental issues of law.

“For instance, whether the High Court Judge erred in law and fact in reversing the entire judgment of the trial court and ordering the applicants to be put on their defence on counts that they had been acquitted of at the no case to answer stage and after a full trial and be sentenced on the others,” said the appellate bench.

“Lastly, whether the High Court Judge erred in law and fact in holding that the applicants acted in blatant violation of the law governing Public Procurement hence committed the offences charged and that they ought not therefore to have been acquitted,” they added.

The judges also stated that the former officials being compelled to appear before the same magistrate, who had already pronounced himself on whether or not they had a case to answer, may prejudice their rights to a fair trial.

“From the look of things, it appears as though the High Court had directed the trial court on how to proceed with the case and the possible outcome, which may be a violation of fair trial provisions. If the proceedings are not stayed, it will no doubt render the intended appeals nugatory,” said the judges.