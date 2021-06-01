Estate cleanup exercise to mark Madaraka Day

Residents of California ward in Nairobi on Tuesday engaged in a voluntary cleanup exercise to mark Madaraka Day.

Led by Nairobi businessman Anas Mohammed, the volunteers, who numbered about 300, and most of whom were youths, swept the main and link roads while also clearing clogged drainages.

During the exercise dubbed California Mtaa Yangu, Kazi Kwangu (California my home, my job) and which lasted about three hours, the volunteers also collected and disposed of garbage including waste paper and discarded facemasks.

Businessman Anas Mohammed speaks to the media during the cleanup exercise in California estate to mark Madaraka Day. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

"Our team consists of environmental volunteers and community organisations which has been handling such initiatives without much recognition," Mohammed told the Nation.

"A clean environment culture instills responsibility within the community. A clean society also contributes greatly iin handling Covid-like situations. We all know that a hygienic society is a healthy and productive society," he said.

California estate, in Kamukunji Constituency, neigbours Eastleigh estate which hosts one of the fastest growing economies within the capital.