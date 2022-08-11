End of the road for Imran Okoth as Mwalimu Orero bags Kibra seat

Peter Orero, the Kibra ODM candidate, has won the constituency's parliamentary seat after garnering 33,008 votes ahead of UDA's McDonald Mariga and incumbent, Imran Okoth who came third vying on an independent ticket.

Mr Orero, popularly known as Mwalimu (teacher) took a commanding lead over Mariga's 20,049 and Okoth's 18,908 votes.

The results, however, came after a bout of chaos following angry supporters' threats to disrupt the tallying over what they termed as delays in verifying and announcing the MP results.

The livid MP-elect, accompanied by some of his aides, stormed the tallying centre at Upper Hill School and demanded to know why the results announcement was being delayed.

It was then that it was revealed that two presiding officers manning polling stations at Raila Educational Centre (stream 1) and Mbagathi Primary (stream 6) were not available to help verify the results from their stations. This, Returning officer, Phyllis Ayiemba explained, would hinder them from announcing the results.

After numerous calls, the Mbagathi presiding officer showed up and verified his results. He explained that he had been unwell and had gone to seek medical attention.

The IEBC officials then accessed their portal to retrieve details from the MP's form 35A that had been submitted via the KIEMS kit and tallied it to the results after confirming with the agents that the details were accurate.

Receiving his certificate

A quick tallying placed Mr Orero ahead of the pack with 33,008 votes.

While receiving his certificate, Mr Orero thanked Kibra residents for staying put at the polling station and "guarding" his and Mr Odinga's votes and vowed to serve them diligently.

This was Mr Orero's second stab for Kibra's MP seat. He failed to clinch the ODM ticket in the 2019 by-elections in Kibra to Imran Okoth after the death of the area's MP, Kenneth Okoth.

Interestingly, Mr Orero was pronounced the winner of the Kibra constituency seat in a school where he had served as the principal for 10 years before he was transferred to another school in Dagoretti.

"This is fate. Fate has decided that I be crowned winner at a school where I served for many years. I believe it is through serving as a teacher in Kibra that I interacted with these many people who have voted for me," he said.