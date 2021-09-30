EACC summons Nairobi Speaker Mutura amid hiring probe

Nairobi County Speaker Benson Mutura is the latest city official to be summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) amid an ongoing probe into alleged illegal hiring and promotions at the Assembly.

Mr Mutura will appear before the anti-graft watchdog on Friday to record a statement over allegations that the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board, which he chairs, irregularly filled 28 positions through an internal advertisement last month.

Mr Mutura’s appearance will follow that of other board members including Willis Okello and Fatma Affey, who appeared before the agency on Tuesday, as well as nominated MCA Catherine Okoth and Dandora Area III MCA Charles Thuo who are set to appear today (Thursday).

The agency, in a letter dated September 23, 2021, said it believes the Board members are in possession of information that can assist in ongoing investigations.

“We would like to interview and record their statements as scheduled at the Commission’s headquarters at Integrity Centre.

EACC had opened a probe into allegations of illegal conduct by the board as well as abuse of office claims touching on Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Beatrice Elachi during her time as Nairobi County Assembly Speaker.